Wilborn David Kelly

Wilborn David “Dave” Kelly died December 1 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. He was 75.

Dave was born October 7, 1943 in Charleston, W.Va., and his family later moved to Ridgeland. After elementary and junior high school at Madison Ridgeland, his family moved to Jackson, and he was graduated from Murrah High School in 1961. Following graduation, Dave joined the Navy and served as a guided missile technician during the Guantanamo Missile Crisis and the Vietnam conflict. Upon discharge in 1964, he attended Mississippi State University on the Co-op Program with Entergy in Jackson and graduated in electrical engineering.

During that time, he married Beverly Glisson following her graduation from nursing school in 1967. Following his graduation in 1969, he worked for AT&T in Atlanta for a year, and then returned to MSU for his MBA. Upon graduation, he worked as system planning engineer for South Mississippi Electric Power Association in Hattiesburg, where their daughter Heather was born. He opened a franchise office with Management Recruiters in Jackson from 1972-1976, and then joined South Central Bell in 1976 in Jackson. After assignments in Hattiesburg, Biloxi, Mobile, Birmingham, Atlanta, and New Jersey, he retired from AT&T in 2002.

Dave served on several boards, including Big Brothers Big Sisters; Diabetes Foundation; Habitat for Humanity; International Ballet Competition; Majesty of Spain Exhibition; Mississippi Symphony Orchestra; St. Andrew’s Corporation; and Telephone Pioneers of America. Dave was named by both Goodwill Industries and AT&T as Volunteer of the Year.

Dave attended St. Andrew’s Episcopal Cathedral in Jackson where he served as both junior and senior warden, and two terms on the vestry. He also served as a Sunday school teacher, as well as on several committees, including Adult Formation, Budget, Discernment, Every Member Canvas, Facility, Finance, Habitat, Outreach, and Planned Giving. In addition, he served on several discernment committees and was active in the Coffee Club for the homeless, the Rowan Middle School Mentoring Program, and the Jackson Public School Reading Program. Dave served as a member of the Mississippi Diocesan Outreach Committee, and was delegate to the Annual Council of the Diocese several times. He was a graduate of the Education for Ministry Program, University of the South at Sewanee, Tenn. in 2000.

Dave served on several Honduras and Panama medical and habitat missions, as well as a “Living Waters for the World” mission in Haiti. He traveled extensively throughout the U.S., as well as Australia, Canada, Caribbean, China, England, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales.

Dave is survived by wife of 51 years, Beverly Elizabeth Glisson Kelly of Jackson; daughter Heather Allegrezza and husband Jeff Allegrezza; and three granddaughters, Emily, Lillie Mae, and Mary Kelly Allegrezza of Birmingham; sister Janet DeYoung of Grand Haven, Mich.; two brothers, Charles Kelly of Laurel, and Dennis Kelly of New Orleans; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visitation with the family Friday, December 7 after 9:30 a.m. in the Parish Hall of St. Andrew’s Cathedral. The Requiem Eucharist will begin at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Cathedral, the Rev. Jennifer Deaton, officiating. Inurnment will follow in the columbarium on the grounds of St. Andrew’s Cathedral.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Cathedral.