William Sherman Sampson Jr.

  • 132 reads
Wed, 07/17/2019 - 1:35pm

William Sherman Sampson Jr., 75, died unexpectedly Saturday July 13, 2019 at his home near Learned, MS. Bill was the first of 5 children in is family and was born at Fort Ft McClellan in Alabama July 2, 1944. Bill grew up in Jackson, MS and attended the University of Mississippi. He was an avid fan of Ole Miss football his entire life.

Bill was a founding partner in the Chandler-Sampson Insurance Agency and later managed Southern Cross Marine Underwriters before retiring in 2013.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Goldman and his daughter McClain Sampson of Houston, TX and two grandchildren, Lainy and Nathan. Bill is also survived by his siblings Kitty Methvin Smith and Andrew, Steve and Nathan Sampson.

He is preceded in death by his parents Lessye McMullen Sampson and William Sherman Sampson, Sr. and his first wife Ann Sullivant.

His presence, smile and laugh will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Harmony Horses Center for Growth and Healing Fund at the Community Foundation for Mississippi, 119 S. President Street, First Floor, Jackson, MS 39201.  Contributions to this fund support mental health therapy services for individuals in need but who lack financial resources to pay. Donations can be made online at https://formississippi.org/donate. Donors should specify the funds are for Harmony Horses fund in memory of Bill.

A memorial service will be Saturday July 20, 2019 at 3 P.M. at St. James Episcopal Church with a reception immediately following. Sebrell Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

Breaking News

Residents invited to participate in Jackson budgeting process
The Jackson People’s Assembly in partnership with the City of Jackson is launching the City of... READ MORE

Obituaries

William Sherman Sampson Jr.
William Sherman Sampson Jr., 75, died unexpectedly Saturday July 13, 2019 at his home near Learned... READ MORE
Ruby Mona Tharpe McLemore
CLAUDE EUGENE McROBERTS, JR.
Martha Camp Edmonds
Dr. Samuel Kimble Love, MD
Jimmy Ray Beard

Social

TRIPLE CROWN WINNERS
The 12U Major team, Mississippi Angels, won the 2019 Triple Crown Slumpbuster Series in Omaha. There were 291 teams in the tourney and 65 in their division.
Makos High Point winner
First place freestyle
Field day
Field day
Funniest

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.