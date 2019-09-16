St. Andrew’s Episcopal School’s Alumni Board of Directors represents the school’s alumni network. The group promotes alumni engagement in the life of St. Andrew’s and encourages support and participation from alumni in Mississippi and beyond. Members of the 2018-19 St. Andrew’s Alumni Board of Directors were (from left, back) Taylor Triplett ’05, Tina Heitmann Wells ’02, Justin Croft ’98, Carl Menist ’76; (from left, front) Amy Miazza Brooks ’75, Mary Catherine Papa Blackwell ’94, Ann Heidke ’84, Cab Green ’90, and Andrew Neely ’96. Not pictured: Katie Lightsey Browning ’02, Bradford Blackmon ’07, Judy Russell Varney ’77, Paul Buckley ’82, and Abram Orlansky ’02.