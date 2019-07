First Presbyterian Day School students celebrated the end of the school year at Field Day, a long-standing tradition of the school. Enjoying the tradition are (from left, back) Ava Tillery, Sophia Splaingard, Nan Sheppard, Causey Jones, Isabella Purser, Lilla Watson, Leigh Anne Moore, Lucy Tyra, Jake Bailey, Brady Griffin, Stewart Grubbs, Reid Vineyard, Knox Strebeck; (front) Noble Wilkinson, Preston Marion, and Blount Blackledge.