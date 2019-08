Grace Lynnley Miller, a recent homeschool graduate, was awarded a President’s Gold Scholarship from Baylor University in Waco. She will be enrolled at Baylor in their Honors College majoring in classical studies. She also received one of the two Christian Home Educators Connection (CHEC) Matthew 5:16 Scholarships awarded yearly. She is the daughter of Bo and Joanna Miller of Ridgeland and a member of Highlands Presbyterian Church.