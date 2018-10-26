Homecoming court juniors

  • 23 reads
Fri, 10/26/2018 - 3:32pm

Junior class members of the Jackson Academy 2018-19 homecoming court are (from back, left) Walker Fielder, son of Allison and Allen Fielder; Robert Culpepper, son of Susan and Bob Culpepper; Don Waller, son of Don and Yonnie Waller; Henry Lee, son of Stephen and Ann Marie Lee; (front) Logan Hatten, daughter of Shun and Greg Hatten; Sydney Morris, daughter of James Morris and Elizabeth and Barry Crain; Reese Anderson, daughter of Stacy and Mike Anderson; Sydney Guy, daughter of Sarah and Sean Guy and Tosha and Jason Mattiace.

Social

Reservoir officials declare state of emergency to help stop spread of Salvinia

The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) board has issued a state of emergency due to the presence of the invasive aquatic plant giant Salvinia, which is spreading in Pelahatchie Bay.

Most tickets sold
Freshman homecoming
Homecoming court juniors
Sophomore homecoming
Mini-me

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.