Homecoming court juniors

Junior class members of the Jackson Academy 2018-19 homecoming court are (from back, left) Walker Fielder, son of Allison and Allen Fielder; Robert Culpepper, son of Susan and Bob Culpepper; Don Waller, son of Don and Yonnie Waller; Henry Lee, son of Stephen and Ann Marie Lee; (front) Logan Hatten, daughter of Shun and Greg Hatten; Sydney Morris, daughter of James Morris and Elizabeth and Barry Crain; Reese Anderson, daughter of Stacy and Mike Anderson; Sydney Guy, daughter of Sarah and Sean Guy and Tosha and Jason Mattiace.