JA Eagles

  • 64 reads
Fri, 08/23/2019 - 8:59am

Jackson Academy students who achieved Eagle Scout rank through Boy Scouts of America during the 2018-2019 school year were (from left, back) Walker Fielder, John Eric Clark, Brewer Young, Harris McLemore, Blake Fletcher, Preston McWilliams, Don Waller, Brandon Miller, Charlie Gautier, Clayton Mahaffey, Logan Thomas; (front) Nelson Thomas, Bonner Dinkins, Brent Butler, Noah Berry, Jarvon Gaines, Will Spence, Gibson Cheney, John Moak Scarbrough, Sandon Guild, Charlie Nutter. Not pictured: Michael Hederman.

Breaking News

News Briefs
Meadowbrook Redesign Engineers are expected to begin working next month on a project that could... READ MORE

Obituaries

Dr. Waymond Lee Rone
Waymond Lee Rone died August 19, 2019 in Jackson, Mississippi. Just two weeks earlier he had been... READ MORE
Clifford Macgowan III
Freeland Harris Magruder
Leslie Evalyn Hodge
John Irwin Kassel
Ray Albert Thompson

Social

Saints baseball
St. Andrew’s Episcopal School recently celebrated Holland Townes (center) during the 2019 Senior Night. He was recognized with the baseball team.
Highest averages
Kick off
Merit Scholars
JA Eagles
Hannah Brady

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.