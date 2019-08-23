Jackson Academy students who achieved Eagle Scout rank through Boy Scouts of America during the 2018-2019 school year were (from left, back) Walker Fielder, John Eric Clark, Brewer Young, Harris McLemore, Blake Fletcher, Preston McWilliams, Don Waller, Brandon Miller, Charlie Gautier, Clayton Mahaffey, Logan Thomas; (front) Nelson Thomas, Bonner Dinkins, Brent Butler, Noah Berry, Jarvon Gaines, Will Spence, Gibson Cheney, John Moak Scarbrough, Sandon Guild, Charlie Nutter. Not pictured: Michael Hederman.