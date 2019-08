Fifth and sixth graders at Jackson Academy (from left, back) Parker Halford, Nicholas Katsaboulas, Crystal Gao, Caroline Flechas, Brooke Emerson Ogden; (from left, front) Sanders Reeves, Elizabeth Woosley, Natalie Shephardson, and Molly Marie Moody earned the honor of highest academic achievement during the 2018-2019 academic year.