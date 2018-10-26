Most tickets sold

Fri, 10/26/2018 - 3:35pm

Holiday Potpourri week two ticket sales winners were First Presbyterian students (from left) David Tucker, Clara Benson, Peyton Woods, Hattie Wofford, Drew Mason and Emily Head.

 

