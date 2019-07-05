Mr and Miss MRA Middle School

Fri, 07/05/2019 - 9:16am

Selected Madison-Ridgeland Academy’s Mr. and Miss MRA Middle School for the 2018-2019 school year were  Anna Sceroler and Josh Hubbard.

