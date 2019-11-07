Packed house

Jackson Academy Upper and Middle School students recently performed Disney’s” Newsies”, the Broadway musical, for three packed audiences in the 800-seat JA Performing Arts Center. Performing with the cast and crew of 65 students were (from left, back) Case Kempthorne, Gretchen Morris, Don Waller, Brent Butler, Ginny Dyess, Gabe Bradley; (third row) Elizabeth Pedigo, Bryan Eubank, Lizzy Magee, Henley Nance, Reese Anderson, Thomas Arnold (second row) Stella Allen, Emma Collums, Lucy Allen; (front) Molly Baldwin, Willis Thigpen, Rhodes Robinson, Emma Ray, and Avery Adair.