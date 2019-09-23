PATS luncheon

Mon, 09/23/2019 - 2:43pm

Madison-Ridgeland Academy’s (MRA) Parents and Teachers Association (PATS) recently enjoyed lunch together at the annual PATS Luncheon. PATS volunteers are a group of parents who help bring people together all across the school. The mission of PATS is to involve all MRA parents, faculty members, and administrative personnel in programs, projects, and activities designed to benefit our students and school. Working on the luncheon were (from left) Martha Grace Gray, Mary Martin Guerier, Leslie LaCour, Kim Richards and Courtney Streeter.

