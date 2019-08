St. Andrew’s Episcopal School middle school recognizes those students who demonstrated leadership and support of their classmates above and beyond the call of duty as Builders of Peer Support. Students in the 6th grade who received this recognition are (from left) Patricia Romero, Tai Harris, Amelia McCaughan, Lance Bonner, Maury Allin, Sameer Tipnis, Grace Eaves, Jack Adams, and Eesh Majithia.