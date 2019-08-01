Prep Baseball Awards

Receiving 2019 Jackson Prep Varsity Baseball Awards were (from left, back) Sam Buchanan, Most Improved, Honorable Mention All-State; Thaxton Berch, Most Valuable Newcomer; Kelly Crumpton, Most Valuable Offensive Player; Travis Hudgins, Impact Pitcher of the Year, Second Team All-State; Bryson Weeks, Impact Offensive Player, Second Team All-State; Alex Gibbs, Honorable Mention All-State; Spence Graves, Impact Defensive Player, First Team All-State; Griffin Dulaney, Teammate of the Year; (from left, front) Reed Kellum, Best Defensive Player, First Team All-State; Riley Maddox, Best Pitcher of the Year, First Team All-State; Mason Nichols, First Team All-State. Not pictured: Jerrion Ealy, Most Valuable Player, Mike Kinnison Patriot Award, MAIS Player of the Year.