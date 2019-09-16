Receive Bibles

  • 124 reads
Mon, 09/16/2019 - 5:52pm

Fourth Grade and new upper elementary students at St. Richards Catholic School were presented Bibles that were blessed during Mass. The students will use these Bibles in ther study of scripture in the atrium over the next few years. Students include (from left, back) James Harrison, George Decker, Olivia Weisenberger, Clara Clifford, Jake Garrison, Chaney Neel, Erin Wynter, Maley Thornhill, Susie Steckler, Reed Walker, Loftis Garner, Nicholas McLaurin; (middle row) Walt Hammond, Vinny Melton, John Brody Fournet, Neel Boteler, Chaiya Turner, Zuri Hays, Ben Manhein, Lily Frances Garner, Jacob Schermann; (front) Addie Perkins, Kylie Grace Talley, Gray Holloway, Robby Byrd, Noah Moore, Jacob Gomez, Eli Watkins, Mary Ellen Curley, Macye Laird, James Proctor-Dickson.

Council to consider name change for Parham Bridges Park
A popular Northside park could soon be named after a late Jackson Academy student.

Lane Spell Rosson
Lane Spell Rosson, 74, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at home in Ridgeland... READ MORE
Sarah Lloyd “ Sallie” Crim
Mildred Primos Smith
Jean Seymour Yarbrough
Charles Devin Hewitt “Hobbie”
Dr. John Coulter Morrison

Summer Care
Jackson Academy’s Summer Care students celebrated the Fourth of July with a dress-up day and parade.
Back at it
Prep Marching Band
ALUMNI BOARD
Young Saints

