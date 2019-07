St. Andrew’s Episcopal School recently held the 2019 Honors Day Assembly, recognizing students’ accomplishments over the course of the school year. Students honored for high achievements on the National Spanish Exam are (from left) Jackson Van Meter, Audrey Koltz, Saatvik Agrawal, Simone Weatherspoon, Claire Azordegan, Allison Santa-Cruz, Vinson Lu, and Garima Sharma.