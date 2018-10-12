Tenth-grade maids

  • 50 reads
Fri, 10/12/2018 - 4:40pm

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School recently celebrated Homecoming 2018. Members of the homecoming court representing the sophomore class are (from left) Mary Reagan Barnett, Eliza Warnock, and Abigail Calimaran.

 

Obituaries

Willie Lee S. Kroeze

Graveside services were held October 4 at Lakewood Memorial Park for... READ MORE

Charles Hulon Windham Jr.
Bobby Scott Culberson
Arthur Reid McGee
James A. Brown Jr.
Ryan Maloney Chase

Social

Watson to be recognized for service to Mississippi College at homecoming

Robert H. Watson will receive Mississippi College’s Award of Excellence at the university’s 2018 homecoming.

Activities include an October 26 awards banquet at Anderson Hall.

Tri M officers
Ninth-grade court
Tenth-grade maids
First day
New fame

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.