TRIPLE CROWN WINNERS

Fri, 07/12/2019 - 11:18am

The 12U Major team, Mississippi Angels, won the 2019 Triple Crown Slumpbuster Series in Omaha. There were 291 teams in the tourney and 65 in their division. They went 8-0 and played California, Illinois, Texas, Georgia, Colorado, Arkansas and Nebraska teams.  They also finished the 12U Major Team in the State of Mississippi. Coaches are head coach Randall Roberson and assistants Jay Powell and Bevo Gandy. While the boys were there they got to enjoy some of the college World Series. Team members include (from left, back) Jay Powell, Reid and Bevo Gandy, Thomas Cross, Brady Griffin, Carson Powell, Sam Oakley, Randall Roberson, Konnor Griffin; (front) Bodie Akins, Woods Roberson, Matthew McKinley, Major Quin, and Madden Griffin.

