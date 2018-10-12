Buchanan, Osborne wed at Lakeside Presbyterian

Anna Grace Buchanan and Michael Carter Osborne were united in marriage July 21 at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Brandon.

The bride is the daughter of Vickie Buchanan and the late Dr. Douglas Prescott Buchanan of Flowood. She is the granddaughter of Jeanelle Templeton and the late Aven Templeton of Starkville, and the late Marion and Martha Buchanan of Jackson.

The bridegroom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Clarence Michael Osborne. He is the grandson of Ann Pittman Morris and the late James E. Wilkerson Jr. of Woodville, and Clarence Osborne and the late Anne Murphy Osborne of Bentonia.

The Rev. Tyson Taylor officiated at the double-ring ceremony which was directed by Cindy Bradshaw and Tricia Carter. Wedding music was presented by Marilyn Julian, organist; Mary Leigh Ochoa, pianist; Cammy Taylor, cellist; and Seth and Roberta Duhs, vocalists. The bride’s proxy was Charle Osborne. Allie Cowles and Jordan Hester presented programs to the wedding guests.

The chiming of the hour announced the arrival of the bride, escorted by her brother, Scott Buchanan. She was wearing a gown that featured a fit and flare shape with lace motifs throughout. The sweetheart neckline was accented with cap sleeves. The low back of the dress was complimented by button accents and adorned with a satin floor length bow. She wore a chapel length veil of sheer illusion accented by lace and carried a bridal bouquet which was a tight mound of solid white roses with stems wrapped in ivory. Surrounding the stems was military insignia in memory of her dad.

Matron of honor was the bride’s sister, Shellye Druey. Bridesmaids were Elise Brewer, Cara Lee Crawford, Anne Marie Currie, Claire Humphreys, Elizabeth Kimbrell, Sena Neihaus, Casey Raborn and Suzanne Schultz. They wore light blue chiffon gowns featuring cap sleeves and carried bouquets organic in style including white hydrangea, white roses, white lisianthus, dusty miller, and seeded and silver dollar eucalyptus. The flower girl was Mary Douglas Druey, niece of the bride. She wore a floor length dress and a halo of babies’ breath.

The bridegroom’s father was best man. Groomsmen were Logan Osborne and Will Osborne, brothers of the bridegroom; Cal Wilkerson and Garrett Wilkerson, cousins of the bridegroom; Nolan Cannon; Robert Frey; James Gathings; Ross Hester; Wilkes Skelton; and Mitchell Sones. Ushers were Brady Osborne, Jesse Pound and Burney Threadgill. The ring bearer was Reeves Druey, nephew of the bride.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held at The Vault Venue. Lucky Town Band presented the music.

On the eve of the wedding, the bridegroom’s parents hosted a dinner at the Country Club of Jackson. A bridesmaids brunch was held the morning of the rehearsal dinner at the home of Minette Ketchings. Co-hostesses were Leigh Ann Griffith, Sheila Hunt and Becky Niemeyer. The groomsmen and ushers were honored the day of the wedding at a brunch at the County Seat. Hostesses were Libba Frey, Stephanie Gathings, Reagan Pound, Sarah Skelton and Beth Threadgill.

Following a wedding trip to Jamaica, the couple is at home in Starkville.