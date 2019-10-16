Kirkland, Powers wed June 8 in Memphis

Emily Ann Fulton Kirkland and Clark Richard Powers were wed at 6:30 p.m. June 8 on the rooftop of The Peabody Hotel in Memphis.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Carr Kirkland of Flora, and Mr. and Mrs. Mark Anthony Fulton of Bixby, Okla. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Grey Fulton of Ridgeland, Emily Karole Fulton, and Mrs. Bennie Howard Kirkland, both of Madison, Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Lee Pennebaker of Queens Hill and the late Larry Travis Steffler of Weatherford, Texas.

The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Glynn Powers of Collierville. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. James Edward Powers of Somerville, Tenn., Dr. and Mrs. Elton Aaron King of The Villages, Fla., and the late Carolyn Bell King of Dyersburg, Tenn.

Escorted by both of her fathers, the bride was greeted by the bridegroom at the end of the aisle between two white floral urns with greenery. She wore a candlelight satin pleated ball gown with a collared off- the-shoulder neckline. The A-line slight drop waist was complimented by a semi cathedral train and finished with covered buttons along the back. The chapel length, angel wing veil was edged with matching candlelight satin. Her jewelry included pearl drop earrings with diamonds, and her mother’s sapphire and diamond bracelet. She carried a handtied white and ivory floral bouquet including roses, hydrangeas, and magnolia leaves. The bride carried her great grandmother’s lace cross with her bouquet. The mothers and bridal party carried similar bouquets smaller in size.

Attending the bride as matron of honor was Cody Magness Denney. Bridesmaids were Kaley Hughes Belote, Payton Elizabeth DuBois, Hannah Higgins Eifert, Haley Maleigh Halford, Morgan Kay Jackson, Annah Katelyn Pennebaker, Ann Elizabeth Walker, and Caroline Kirkland Walker Jr., Addison Lavee Fulton, Lillian Margaret Walker and Sarah Grea Walker. They wore full length black designer dresses with crepe bodices, charmeuse skirts, and trapunto-stitched satin sashes.

Honorary bridesmaids were Sarah Alexander Galbreath and Catherine Leigh Pettis. Proxy bride was Annedrea McMillan Morreale.

Flower girl was Miss Brooklyn Grace DuBois. Attendants were Miss Carol Ann Hudson and Miss Mary Fowler Hudson. They wore white French heirloom dresses with ecru lace.

Best man was Jonathon King Powers. Groomsmen were Andrew Loyd Adams, Garrett William Abplanalp, Daniel Wilson Babian, Corey Ryan Dubois, Michael Curtis Fay, Baker Carr Kirkland, Benjamin Carr Kirkland, and William Edgar Mayo III. Ushers were Craig Howard Kirkland Jr., Robert Clayton Kirkland, Casey Lee Pennebaker, Maxwell Curtis Pennebaker, Samuel Odom Pennebaker, Hunter Reed Stevens, Weston Curtis Thompson, Vincent Haythem Eugeio Vozzo, and Alexander Hughes Wilson. Ringbearer was Master Bryce Anthony DuBois. Attendant was Master Kirkland Thomas Hudson.

Nupital music was performed by Frances Phillips, harpist.

Following the ceremony, the bride’s parents hosted a celebration in the SkyWay on the rooftop of the hotel. Guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres including deviled eggs, gulf shrimp on ice with mini tobacco bottles, and blue cheese and bacon wrapped meatballs. Several interactive food stations featured sliced slow roasted steamship round of beef, southern grits with shrimp, macaroni and cheese with lobster, and fried green tomatoes.

The bride’s cake was a four-tiered round with a southern red velvet base, an all-white middle tier, a strawberry middle tier, and all white cake top with white chocolate buttercream with silver fondant stripes. The bridegroom’s cake was a lemon cake shaped like a duck on a tree stump.

Guests were entertained by the Gary Goins Group (G3).

On the day of the wedding, the couple’s families welcomed guests in the Louis XVI room at the Peabody where champagne was served prior to the ceremony.

After a wedding trip to Fiji, the couple is at home in Memphis where the bride is an IT auditor for KPMG and the bridegroom as a product manager at MCR Safety.

Mr. and Mrs. Clark Richard Powers