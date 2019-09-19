Lowe and Davis unite in marriage June 8

Rachel Frances Lowe and Max Robert Davis were united in the covenant of marriage at 6 p.m. June 8 at The South Warehouse. The candlelight ceremony was officiated by the Reverend David A. Elliott III.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Alcus Lowe III of Ridgeland. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Lee Ray Sprayberry of Fulton and the late Mr. and Mrs. James Alcus Lowe Jr. of Vicksburg. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Scott Davis of Pensacola. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Murl Davis of Fulton and the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Eugene Fabbro of Pensacola.

Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a fit to flare ivory designer gown featuring a full chapel length train. The deep sweetheart neckline was accented with illusion tulle and rhinestone accents. The gown was designed with a Labyrinth caviar detailing on top of a cashmere underlay. She completed her look with a cathedral length, cut edge veil and crystal drop earrings.

She carried a hand-tied bridal bouquet of white peonies, roses, and greenery wrapped in lace from her mother’s veil and antique satin from the wedding dress of the groom’s grandmother.

Attending as matron of honor was the bride’s sister, Catherine Elizabeth Lowe Marbury of Madison. Bridesmaids were Susannah Knight Green of Atlanta; Cristina Sullivan Leis of Jackson; Allison Hines Mangialardi and Sydney Caldwell Reece, both of Memphis; and Morgan Crumbaugh Resha of Tacoma, Wash.

They wore sleeveless, A-line gowns featuring a fitted bodice and a bias cut long skirt with a center slit in a silver satin back crepe. The attendants’ bouquets complemented the floral selection of the bride’s bouquet.

Best man was the bridegroom’s brother, Saylor Franklin Davis of Pensacola. Groomsmen were Heath Alden Barrow, Jared Evan Barrow, Andrew Sean Kelley, Caleb Christian Kotick, Jacob Taylor Kotick, and Robert Kemp Wilson, all of Pensacola.

Music for the ceremony was provided by The Nancy Bateman Trio.

Following the ceremony, the bride’s parents hosted a reception at The South Warehouse in downtown Jackson. The South was decorated with linens in grey satin and white damask. There were tall florals in crystal vases with floating candles throughout the venue featuring white peonies and roses.

The couple shared their first dance to “Millionaire” by Chris Stapleton under a floral arbor with candlelit hanging crystal globes and a sparkling chandelier. The dance floor was illuminated by a custom gobo of the couple’s monogram. Fly by Radio of Birmingham, presented the musical entertainment for the evening. As the guests dined on modern Southern cuisine, the couple cut the five-tier white almond cake with lavender buttercream icing featuring flecks of silver accents and fresh flowers.

The bridegroom’s chocolate cake with cream filling was a surprise from the bride and was presented in the shape of a Cape Horn fishing boat built by the bridegroom’s family and used during the couple’s first date. Their chocolate Labrador retriever, Moose, was featured on the bow of the boat.

A highlight of the evening, was the bridegroom’s brother performing a song he had composed in honor of the couple. The newlyweds departed the reception in a vintage Rolls-Royce limousine amid confetti, cheers, and well-wishes.

On the eve of the wedding, the bridegroom’s parents hosted a dinner for family and friends at the Iron Horse Grill in Jackson. The day before the wedding, a bridesmaid luncheon was held at the home of Mrs. David Kenneth Hancock. On Sunday morning after the festivities, a farewell brunch was held at the home of the bride.

Following a wedding trip to Fiji, the couple is at home in Pensacola where the bride is a speech-language pathologist with the Escambia County School District and the bridegroom is a senior account executive with Vertical Market Software.