Massey and Thomas exchange wedding vows on July 5 at St. Richard

Jacquelyn Eve Massey and Matthew Arba Thomas were united in the Sacrament of Holy Matrimony at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 5 at Saint Richard Catholic Church. The ceremony of family and close friends was officiated by Father John Bohn.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steven Christopher Massey of Jackson. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Edwin Stedman of Jackson, and Mr. and Mrs. Gaines Roger Massey of Brandon. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. David Arba Thomas of Madison. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Webster Dallas of Starkville, and Mr. and Mrs. Arba Harold Thomas of The Villages, Fla.

Given in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father, the bride wore a gold satin gown featuring an ivory lace overlay with detachable, off the shoulder sleeves. Complimenting the gown was a cathedral length scalloped edge lace veil. The bride carried a bouquet of roses, ranunculus, seeded and olive leaf eucalyptus. Tied within the flowing ivory ribbons of her bouquet were her childhood rosary beads.

Serving her sister as maid of honor was Katherine Pera Massey. Bridesmaids were Mary Kathryn Decker, Alison Eve Floyd, Lacey McKinley Reed, Elizabeth Sanford Strickland, Ashley Dallas Thomas, Brooke Elizabeth Thomas, and Lauren Robin Tonos. They wore chiffon, latte colored gowns, with a ruffled V-neckline and a keyhole back.

Serving as the bride’s proxy was Meri Hollis West.

The bridegroom’s brother was best man was Samson Jeffrey Thomas. Groomsmen were Steven Meadows Geary, Michael James Howarth, Stanford Reed Parks, Brody Lee Risinger, David Arba Thomas, and Michael Lee Volk.

Scripture readers were Miles Franklin Sawaya and Melissa Massey Williams. Program attendants were Morgan A’Dair Williams and Juliet Elisabeth Williams.

Nuptial music was presented by Janette Sudderth, organist, and Perry Leffler and Michael Sawaya, soloists.

On the eve of the wedding, the bridegroom’s parents hosted a July 4th themed dinner followed by fireworks at The Lakehouse in Ridgeland.

Following the wedding ceremony, the bride’s parents hosted the wedding party, family and friends at a reception at Char in Highland Village where guests were entertained with jazz provided by Trio Sergio.

The couple is at home in San Antonio, where the bridegroom is serving as a member of the United States Air Force.