Miss Ables and Holloway to exchange vows Nov. 23 at First Presbyterian Church

Mr. and Mrs. Jackson Henderson Ables III of Flora announce the engagement of their daughter Emily Cameron Ables to Daniel James Holloway, son of Mr. and Mrs. Elton Dewitt Holloway of Ridgeland.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Prentiss H. Graves of Natchez, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Jackson Henderson Ables Jr. of Vicksburg. The prospective bridegroom is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Willis Sellers of Benton Harbor, Mich., and the late Mr. and Mrs. James Leslie Holloway of Winona.

Miss Ables was graduated Valedictorian of The Veritas School Class of 2013. In 2017 she was graduated from the University of Mississippi with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. She was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. In 2019 she was graduated from the University of Mississippi Medical Center with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She is associated with Baptist Health Systems as a registered nurse in cardiology.

Holloway was graduated from Ridgeland High School in 2007. In 2012 he was graduated from Mississippi College. He also received a master’s degree in nursing in 2016 from the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He is a nurse practitioner with Jackson Psychiatry Group.

The couple will exchange vows November 23 at First Presbyterian Church in Jackson with a reception to follow at the Old Capitol Inn.