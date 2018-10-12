Miss Case and Francis planning October 20 wedding ceremony at Fondren Church

MR. AND MRS. JAMES Darron Case of Madison announce the engagement of their daughter, Lauren Elizabeth Case, to Madison Barrett Francis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Glen Nerren of Amory.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Case of Brookhaven, and Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Charles Jones of Madison. The prospective bridegroom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Jack “Soap” Francis of Amory, and Henry Edward Wamble and the late Bonnie Eloise Jackson Wamble of Wren, and Sue Wolfe Brown of Amory.

Miss Case is a 2014 honors graduate of Madison Central High School, and a 2018 graduate of Mississippi State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in communication with an emphasis in public relations. At MSU, she was a member of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, the National Panhellenic Executive Council, serving as the director of public relations, and a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. An active member of Public Relations Association of Mississippi, she was named 2018 Outstanding PR Student during the PRAM Conference. She is the program development specialist in the corporate communication and training department of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company in Jackson.

The prospective bridegroom is a 2011 graduate of Amory High School. He attended Itawamba Community College where he played soccer and earned an associate’s degree in 2011. He then attended Mississippi State University where he received a bachelor’s degree in business with a minor in marketing. At MSU, he worked as a graduate assistant in the Mississippi State University Athletic Marketing Department while completing his master’s program. In 2018, he received his master’s in workforce education and leadership. He is the marketing specialist in public relations at Cspire in Ridgeland.

THE COUPLE WILL exchange vows at 5:30 p.m. on October 20 at Fondren Church. A reception will follow at Old Capitol Inn.