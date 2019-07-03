Miss Gathings and Winter announce plans for August 3 wedding at Fondren Church

Wed, 07/03/2019 - 5:01pm

Mr. and Mrs. James Morris Gathings of Ridgeland announce the engagement of their daughter, Anna Lauren Gathings, to Kenneth Austin Winter of Greenville.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. Robert Milton Gathings and the late Mr. Gathings of Ridgeland and Byron Hines and the late Dixie Hines of Carthage. The prospective bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Lamar Winter of Greenville and Mr. and Mrs. Russ Wilkerson of Petrey, Ala. He is the grandson of Linda Carollo Winter and the late Carson Winter of Greenville, Debbie Bussey of Greenwood, and David Haigler of Enterprise, Ala.

Miss Gathings is a 2012 graduate of Jackson Preparatory School. In 2016, she was graduated cum laude from Mississippi State University with a degree in biological sciences. At MSU, she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. In 2017, she was graduated from Mississippi College with a master’s in biomedical sciences. She attends the University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Medicine.

Winter is a 2014 graduate of Deer Creek School. In 2018, he was graduated magna cum laude with high honors from Mississippi College with a degree in biological sciences. He attends the University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Medicine.

The couple will exchange vows August 3 at Fondren Church, followed by a reception at the Country Club of Jackson.

After the wedding, the couple will live in Jackson.

