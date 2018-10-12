Miss Kellogg and Osborn to exchange wedding vows November 10 in Georgia

Mr. and Mrs. Stephen P. Kellogg of Chattanooga announce the engagement of their daughter, Kellie Nichole Kellogg, to Joshua Ryan Osborn, son of Mr. Rodney J. Osborn of Clinton and Tracy Sullivan Osborn of Madison.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Rev. and Mrs. Donald W. Kellogg, the late Dennis L. Henry, Beverly Henry Westeman and Doug Westeman of Syracuse, Kan. The prospective bridegroom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Edmond Roger C. Sullivan and Carolyn Batte Sullivan, both of Mount Olive.

Miss Kellogg is a 2010 graduate from Tennessee Temple High School in Chattanooga. She was graduated cum laude from Mississippi College in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science. At MC, she was a player and student coach for the Mississippi College collegiate softball team. She now is a health and wellness coordinator at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi in Flowood.

Osborn is a 2006 graduate from Clinton High School. He was graduated from the University of Mississippi in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. Osborn is the director of marketing and membership at Baptist Healthplex at Mississippi College. He is a member of the Rotary Club of Clinton and former member of the Phoenix Club of Jackson.

The couple will exchange vows November 10 at The Lookout Mountain Club in Lookout Mountain, Ga.

Following a wedding trip to Greece, they will live in Jackson.