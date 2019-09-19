Miss McRoberts, Miller to exchange wedding vows October 12 in Montgomery

Thu, 09/19/2019 - 12:00pm

The Rev. and Mrs. Claude Eugene McRoberts III of Montgomery announce the engagement of their daughter, Abigail Berry McRoberts, to Scott Hamric Miller, son of Dr. and Mrs. Carold Jason Miller of Madison.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. Claude Eugene McRoberts, Jr.,  and the late Mr. McRoberts of Jackson and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Troy Berry of Tunica.

The prospective bridegroom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. James Alfred Owen of Ridgeland and Mr. and Mrs. Carold W. Miller of Madison.

Miss McRoberts is a 2012 graduate of Trinity Presbyterian School in Montgomery, and was graduated in 2016 from the University of Mississippi with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. At Ole Miss she was  member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. In 2019, she was graduated from Reformed Theological Seminary in Jackson with a master’s in counseling. She is associated with Live Oak Psychological Associates and serves at Millsaps College Counseling Services.

Miller is a 2010 graduate of The Veritas School.  He was graduated cum laude from Mississippi State University in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in political science.  At Mississippi State, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity.  He was also graduated from Union University in 2015 with a master’s in urban education.  He attends Reformed Theological Seminary and is associated with the youth ministry of Pear Orchard Presbyterian Church in Ridgeland.

The couple will exchange vows October 12 at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Montgomery followed by a reception at the church.

After the wedding, the couple will live in Jackson.

