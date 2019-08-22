Miss Morgan and McKemey planning November 23 wedding in Oxford

Thu, 08/22/2019 - 10:22am

Mr. and Mrs. William Trafton Morgan of Ridgeland announce the engagement of their daughter, Margaret Blair Morgan, to George Robert McKemey III. The prospective bridegroom is the son of Captain and Mrs. George Robert McKemey II of Tega Cay, SC.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Thompson Cossar of Madison and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Blair Morgan of Destin.

Miss Morgan is a graduate of Jackson Preparatory School and the University of Mississippi. At Ole Miss, she was a member of the Tri Delta sorority and was graduated with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management.

The prospective bridegroom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Don Michael Olson of Tega Cay, SC and Mr. and Mrs. Dale Richard McKemey of Overland Park, KS.

McKemey was graduated from Fort Mill High School in Fort Mill, SC and the University of Mississippi. At Ole Miss, he was commander of Sigma Nu fraternity and was graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science and history.

The couple will exchange vows on Saturday, November 23 in Oxford. They will be at home in Washington, D.C., where the bride-elect works in political fundraising and McKemey works on Capitol Hill.

