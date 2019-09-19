Miss Powell, Coppenbarger planning October 26 wedding at First Baptist

Genesis Powell and Jesse Olson Coppenbarger announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.

Miss Powell is the daughter of Captain Angel Diaz of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. The prospective bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Olson Coppenbarger of Jackson.

A graduate of Pearl High School, Miss Powell attended Holmes Community College where she received an associate’s degree in English literature. She served in the Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge and assisted in the disaster relief during and after the historic louisiana flooding in 2016.

She is currently an associate with Trustmark Bank and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in applied psychology at Belhaven University.

Coppenbarger was graduated from Jackson Academy and the University of Mississippi. Afterwards he pursued a career as a professional musician with his band, Colour Revolt. He earned a master of social work degree from Jackson State University.

He recently obtained his Licensed Clinical Social Work license and is currently working as a therapist with the therapeutic foster care program through Catholic Charities in Jackson.

The wedding ceremony will be at 3 p.m., October 26 at First Baptist Church Chapel in Jackson. A reception will follow in the church parlor dining room.