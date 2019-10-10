Wells and Kirby say wedding vows May 18 in Hot Springs, N.C.

Dr. and Mrs. Ralph Phillip Wells of Jackson announce the marriage of their daughter Dr. Ashley Carlton Wells to Justin Daniel Kirby of Charleston, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Nichols and James Edwin Kirby Jr. both of Woodruff S.C.

The bride is the granddaughter of Mrs. Waymond Lee Rone, and the late Dr. Rone, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Heath Wells, all of Jackson. The bridegroom is the grandson of Dolly Jackson of Moore, S.C., and Mr. and Mrs. James Edwin Kirby of Simpsonville, S.C.

The wedding was celebrated on May 18 at Paint Rock Farm in Hot Springs, N.C. The bride selected piano recordings of Claude Debussy prior to the ceremony. Dr. Wells was then escorted by her parents to Debussy’s lovely “Claire de Lune.”

The bride’s maid of honor was her sister, Katherine Barry Wells of New Orleans. Bridesmaids included Eleanor Elizabeth Wells of Los Angeles and Dr. Olivia Louise Wells of Winston Salem, the bride’s sisters; Carrie Menist Grunkemeyer of London; Laura Mortimer of Denver; Olivia Ware Terrenzio of Oxford; Dr. Emily Thomas of Los Angeles; and the bride’s cousin, Lindsay Kate VanLandeghem of Johannesburg, South Africa.

Flower girl was five month old Eliza Wells Foss-Feig, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Mortimer and daughter of Laura Mortimer and Michael Foss-Feig, who pulled her down the aisle, cushioned in a wagon adorned with flowers, while joyfully tossing rose petals for her.

Dr. Nicholas Beck of Greenville, S.C., served as the bridegroom’s best man. Groomsmen included George Boddiford of Atlanta; Martin J. Carney III of Garden Grove, Calif.; Todd Driese of Los Angeles; Dr. Cameron Golightley of Winston Salem; Blaine McGraw Hart, James Schneider, both of Greenville, S.C.; and Bennett Waits of Richardson, Texas.

The couple dedicated their first dance, Cole Porter’s “Begin the Beguine,” to the bride’s maternal grandparents. The band for the eventing was Empire Strikes Brass of Asheville. Olivia Ware Terrenzio honored the couple with her three tiered almond wedding cake.

Guests attending from Jackson included family of the bride, Sissy Moreland, Mr. and Mrs. Cooper Morrison, Mr. and Mrs. John VanLandeghem, and Mr. and Mrs. Andy White, along with Mr. and Mrs. Charles Mortimer and Mr. and Mrs. Jim Thomas, parents of two of the bridesmaids.

After a three week wedding trip to Hawaii, the couple have returned to their home in Charleston where the bride is a pediatrician and the bridegroom works in wine and spirits importing.