Yates and Stacy say wedding vows Dec. 2 at Northminster

Mr. and Mrs. Gene Allan Yates Jr. announce the marriage of their daughter, Susan Elizabeth Yates, to James Coleman Stacy, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Larry Stacy. The wedding was held December 2 at Northminster Baptist Church. Dr. Charles Eugene Poole officiated the double ring ceremony.

The bride is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. E. Gunner Schull of Honolulu and Mr. and Mrs. Gene Allen Yates of Jackson. The bridegroom is the grandson of Mrs. Thomas Edwin Bruton of Madison and Edward Shackleford of Hollandale, and Mrs. Charles A. Stacy Jr. of Jackson and the late Charles A. Stacy Jr.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a strapless designer ballgown with embroidered lace and an illusion back detail. An antique pin belonging to her great-grandmother was tucked inside her gown. Her bouquet included white roses, lilac and peonies.

Maid of honor was the bride’s sister, Amanda Turner Yates. Bridesmaids were Ashleigh Caitlyn Antal of Los Angeles; Sydney Elyse Campbell of Nashville; Mary Hastings Garraway, Michelle Taylor Ley, Ann Louise McNamara and Emily Carroll Turbeville of Jackson; Emily Stacy Holmes of Dallas; Margaret Johnston Leavell, Taylor Elizabeth McIntyre and Julia Rollins Parker of Nashville; and Natalie Claire Schull of New York. They wore two-piece silk satin gowns in white and pale platinum. The bride’s proxy and Scripture reader was Alexandra Pruet Calhoon. The bridegroom’s niece Mary Evans McNamara was flower girl.

The bridegroom’s father was best man. Groomsmen were William Timothy Brewer Jr. and Matthew Cresswell Denny of Memphis; William Garner Bush Jr., Patrick Ryan Cole, Madison Tate Crosby, Miller Moncrief McNamara, William Ashton Puckett, Baxter Allen Howell, John Barron Roberson and Gene Allan Yates III of Jackson; Charles Bennie Holmes of Dallas; and Peter Walker Mills of Flowood.

Nuptial music was presented by the Magnolia String Trio and organist, Sheila Hess. Program attendants were Beatty Kathryn Carpenter, Emory Ann Laseter and Sarah Kathryn Marley.

Following the ceremony, the bride’s parents hosted a reception at The Railroad District. The Party Jammers presented the music.

On the eve of the wedding, the bridegroom’s parents hosted a dinner at the Old Capitol Inn. On the day before the wedding, a bridesmaid luncheon was held in the home of Mr. and Mrs. John Sharp Howie while the groomsmen enjoyed a brunch at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Jay Cole.

Following a wedding trip to the island of Grenada, the couple is at home in Jackson.