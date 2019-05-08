STAR students

Wed, 05/08/2019 - 1:13pm

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School has four STAR Students in the Class of 2019. Sponsored by the Mississippi Economic Council and its M.B. Swayze Foundation, the Student-Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) Program was established in an effort to encourage scholastic achievement among the state’s high school students. St. Andrew’s STAR students recognized are (from left) Allen Ryu, Ishan Bhatt, Julia Mitchell, and Henry Sanders. Each student selects a faculty mentor as their STAR Teacher. Ryu selected John Applegate, Bhatt selected Jharick Shields, and both Mitchell and Sanders selected Donna Patrick.

