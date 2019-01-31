Diabetes foundation to host annual gala. Laissez les bon temps rouler! The Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi will present the Bacchus Ball February 2 from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at the Country Club of Jackson. The black tie optional event features a Mardi Gras theme with Creole cuisine, dance music by 14-Karat Gold, silent and live auctions, all to benefit Camp Kandu, as well as provide lifesaving medications to individuals who have diabetes and no health insurance. Planning the event are (from left, standing) Billy Siddall, Ben and Ann Seale; (seated) Vanessa Sandifer, Jana Phillips, Disney Ferris, Anna Asher and Donna Hodges. For more information, visit www.msdiabetes.org or call 601-957-7878.