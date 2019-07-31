Northside students preparing to return to the classrooms.

August is here, and that can only mean one thing – the first day of school for students on the Northside is right around the corner.

Thousands of students, teachers, administrators and parents are preparing for the 2019-20 academic year.

Classes resume between August 7 and August 12, respectively.

Students enrolled at Jackson Public Schools (JPS), The Redeemer’s School and the Madison County School District will report on Wednesday, August 7.

Kindergarteners in Madison County are afforded a “soft opening” on August 7 and 8. Children whose last names begin with A-L only report on August 7, and children with last names beginning with M-Z only report the following day. The first full day for all kindergarteners is Friday, August 9.

Meet the teacher and parent orientation events are slated for different times at the county’s various attendance zones. A schedule of those dates and times can be found on the Sun’s website.

For JPS, all elementary schools will host open houses from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday, August 5. The events will allow students to meet their teachers, tour their schools and visit classrooms, drop off school supplies and learn procedures.

Redeemer’s open house had not been decided at press time. In all, the school has 123 students enrolled in four-year-old kindergarten through sixth grade.

Thursday, August 8 is the day students report at Madison-Ridgeland Academy (MRA), New Summit School, St. Richard Catholic School, St. Anthony Catholic School and St. Joseph Catholic School.

At Jackson Academy (JA), upper school grades will also report back on August 8.

Back to school activities for MRA’s 1,228 students include a “New Patron Ice Cream Social” on August 6, followed by a meet the teacher and middle school/high school orientation on August 7.

On August 6, New Summit will host a new parent orientation from 5 to 6 p.m. followed by an open house from 6 to 7:30 for families of all 220 students.

St. Richard’s 140 students will also enjoy a back to school afternoon on August 6 from 4 to 6 p.m., where they can meet teachers, find their classrooms and learn about afterschool offerings.

Like St. Richard and New Summit, St. Anthony’s back to school night is also August 6, but from 5 to 7 p.m. The program is open to families of all 220 students.

August 7 is the date for new student orientation at St. Joe, which will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The program is specifically for new students in grades eight through 11. August 8 will serve as new student orientation for seventh grade.

Parents also will have an opportunity to fellowship and learn about the school. A new parent social brunch is slated for August 10, followed by a back to school night for parents and teachers on August 26.

In all, 400 students are enrolled at the Catholic middle and high school.

At JA, upper school students report for a half-day on August 8, while the first day for students in three-year-old kindergarten through 12th grade report Friday, August 9. That day promises to be busy, with 1,150 children and teens slated to be in desks.

August 9 is also the first day for students at Jackson Preparatory School and for students in five-year-old kindergarten through sixth grade at First Presbyterian Day School (FPDS).

JA will host new parent and student receptions on August 6, with the lower school event slated for 9 a.m., followed by the upper school at 10 a.m. and the middle school at 11 a.m. Tea parties for the three and four-year-old kindergarten programs are slated for August 7 at 9:45 and 10:45 a.m., respectively.

Prep’s new student orientation is August 7, for students in grades eight through 11, and August 8 for kids in sixth and seventh grade. Back to School Night is slated for Thursday, August 15. The parent-only event will include an address from Head of School Lawrence Coco.

Enrollment figures were not available for the school. Last year, more than 800 students were enrolled.

The first day of school at FPDS is also August 9, which will be a half day for students in five-year-old kindergarten through sixth grade. Preschoolers (three and four-year-olds) will begin Monday, August 12. That day is a full day for all students.

In all, FPDS is expecting 684 students in all grades. The school will host parent orientations for three through five-year-old kindergarten on Thursday, August 8. A back to school night for students in grades 1-6 is slated for Monday, August 26.

Students at Christ Covenant School and St. Andrew’s Episcopal School will enjoy one final weekend before reporting to class.

The first day for both schools is Monday, August 12. At St. Andrew’s, the middle school will host a meet the teacher event from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on August 8, followed by an upper school open house from 1 to 3 p.m. The lower school’s meet the teacher day is the following day, August 9, according to the school’s online calendar.

St. Andrew’s enrollment figures were not available.

Christ Covenant will welcome 380 students on August 12. On August 8, the school will host its annual “Backyard Blast,” an orientation and teacher meeting time that will also feature food trucks.

The Education Center School had not responded to the Sun’s request for information.