Thu, 07/25/2019 - 11:47am

Literary Lawn Party scheduled August 17

The Fifth Annual Mississippi Book Festival, A Literary Lawn Party is scheduled for Saturday, August 17 at the state capitol and Galloway United Methodist Church in downtown Jackson. The festival features 150-plus authors, more than 40 panels, food trucks, music and thousands of books and offers something for all ages. The event ends with Thacker Mountain Radio Hour at Duling Hall, which will be aired at a later date. Planning the event are (from left, back) Tonja Murphy, Stuart Rockoff, Sharman Smith, Nina Parikh;  (front) Ellen Rodgers Daniels, Tracy Carr, Terri Henderson, Holly Lange, Malcolm White and Maggie Lowery Stevenson. For more information, visit msbookfestival.com.

