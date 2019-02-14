City committee reviewing site plans for Woodland Hills gating application

Residents in the Woodland Hills neighborhood should know by early next week whether or not their gating application will be going on to the Jackson City Council.

Recently, the Woodland Hills Conservation Association (WHCA) presented its gating application to the Jackson Site Plan Review Committee for review.

The committee, which is made up of representatives from the Jackson Fire Department, Public Works, Planning and Zoning, and other agencies, reviews the application to ensure it’s in compliance with city code.

If there are no problems, the application is forwarded to the city council for approval. If there are concerns, the applicants must make modifications to their proposal before it moves out of the review process, according to Director of Planning Mukesh Kumar.

Woodland Hills’ application includes installing two public access gates, one at Glenway Drive and Old Canton Road, and the other where Ridge Drive and Wood Dale Drive merge.

“Site plan review never approves or denies. What it does is it has a checkoff list from different departments, that it reviews to make sure (the application) is compliant,” Kumar said. “Whenever it is not in compliance, we inform the applicant as soon as possible.”

Woodland Hills had submitted an application previously, but the proposal was rejected.

Several residents turned out to the site plan review meeting to discuss the gates, but were told that public comment was not allowed.

The meetings are open to the public, but public comment on access gates is only accepted at the council meeting, according to Jackson’s gating ordinance.

Kumar said the review process usually takes about a week from the time it’s received, meaning WHCA should be notified of site plan’s decision by early next week at the latest.

Meanwhile, another gating application is moving on to the city council. The Heatherwood Homeowners Association’s gating application is slated to be on the agenda for February 19.

Heatherwood hopes to install a gate on Briarfield Road near the intersection of Briarfield and River Thames Road.

Association president Ann Fry spoke to the Sun last summer. She said the gate is needed to reduce cut-through traffic in the neighborhood.

Heatherwood’s residential streets are often used by motorists as cut-throughs between Ridgewood Road and Old Canton Road, two major city thoroughfares.

The meeting is slated for 6 p.m., Tuesday, January 19, at Jackson City Hall.