Civil Service Commission Reviewing Officers' Cases

Jackson’s Civil Service Commission has agreed to investigate why six police officers have not been allowed to return to active duty, months after they were involved in on-the-job shootings and months after they were cleared to return.

Attorneys for the officers presented their complaints to the three-member commission at its meeting today. The meeting was procedural, with the commission agreeing to take up the cases, but discuss them further in executive session.

“There is no set requirement for how they investigate, but they’ll do an investigation,” Cory said. “We just laid out the circumstances and the facts.”

Cory represents Roy Dickerson, Rakasha Adams and Albert Taylor.

A complaint was also filed by attorney Francis Springer, who represents Officers Desmond Barney, Lincoln Lampley and Anthony Veasey.

All of the officers have been relegated to administrative roles after they were involved in on-duty shootings.

The shootings occurred in 2017 and 2018, and the individuals had been cleared by a Hinds County grand jury of any wrong-doings, according to attorneys.

“Despite being cleared of wrongdoing, each of the petitioners has only been returned to administrative non-law enforcement status, and each remains stripped of their police powers,” Cory wrote in a statement. “No official explanation or justification has been given to the petitioners, despite multiple inquires.”

While on administrative duty, officers have been unable to work overtime or part-time security jobs, effectively reducing their incomes, Cory told the Sun previously.

“They’re duty-bound to investigate it,” Cory said. “Hopefully they’ll look into it and come up with some answers.