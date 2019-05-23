College Bound

Mississippi State, Ole Miss top choices for Northside graduates

The numbers are in, and Mississippi State University is the top choice this year for Northside graduates.

Overall, 269 students chose State for their higher education, while the University of Mississippi came in a close second, with 266 students deciding to go there in the fall.

Other top choices for Northside seniors include Holmes Community College (201 students), Hinds Community College (88 students) and the University of Southern Mississippi (80 students).

The Northside also promises to be well represented at the nation’s military academies and Ivy League schools. Three students will be shipping out to the U.S. Naval Academy this fall; two students will be attending the United States Air Force Academy; and two students will be attending the U.S. Military Academy.

Three students are on their way to Harvard University, while two are headed for Cornell University and one is going to Yale University.

Locally, 37 area graduates are going to Mississippi College, 13 are going to Jackson State University, 12 are going to Belhaven University and six are going to Millsaps College.

Seventy-two students from Madison Central, the Northside’s largest graduating class, are expected to attend MSU this fall, while 70 students each are expected to attend Ole Miss and Holmes Community College in Ridgeland. Thirty students are planning on attending Holmes; 22 are planning on attending Hinds Community College; and 11 are going to Jones College.

Eight students are going to the University of Alabama, while four each are enrolling at Louisiana State University, Holmes Community College in Goodman, Mississippi College, Jackson State University, Meridian Community College and East Mississippi Community Colleges.

Three students are going to the University of Louisiana and two students each are going to Auburn University, Northwest Mississippi Community College, the University of Memphis and the College of Wooster.

One student each will be attending Itawamba Community College, Vanderbilt University, Millsaps College, Delta State University, Belhaven University, Arkansas State University, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, the University of Florida, the University of Wyoming, Oral Roberts University, Brigham Young University, Xavier University, the Borough of Manhattan Community College, the University of Nebraska, Delgado University, Union University, Savannah College of Art and Design, the University of San Francisco, the University of New Orleans, Houston Community College, Arizona State University, Tougaloo College, Samford University, American Musical and Dramatic Academy, Rice University, Dallas Baptist University, the Aveda Institute, the University of Tulsa, Long Star Community College and Harvard University.

Mississippi State was also the top choice for the graduating classes of Madison-Ridgeland Academy and St. Joseph Catholic School.

From MRA, 28 students have chosen to be a Bulldog, while 24 opted to cheer on the Rebels in the fall.

Up next, MRA will be sending four students each to USM and Mississippi College, and one student each to Auburn University, East Central Community College, Northeast Mississippi Community College, Rhodes College, Southwest Mississippi Community College, the University of Arkansas at Monticello, the U.S. Naval Academy and William Carey University.

Sixteen St. Joe students are headed to Starkville this fall, while 11 others will be going to Oxford. Nine students will be going to Holmes Community College, while seven others will head south to Hattiesburg, as part of the Golden Eagles’ incoming freshman class.

The Bruins will also be represented at other colleges, with two students each to the University of West Alabama, Tennessee State University, Millsaps College and Southwest Community College.

One student each will be headed to the University of Florida, Auburn University, Sewanee: The University of the South, Samford University, Tulane University, Troy University, Rhodes College, University of Louisiana (Lafayette), Jackson State University, Greystone Military Academy, Jones College, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and East Central Community College.

Ole Miss was the most number one selection for Jackson Preparatory School’s graduating class, with 61 opting to go to the Oxford campus this fall. Prep will be sending 47 students to Mississippi State, as well as eight graduates to the University of Alabama. Four students each are going to Mississippi College, Southern Methodist University, Jones College and Hinds Community College.

Two students each will be attending Louisiana State University, Texas Christian University and Birmingham-Southern College (One will go following a gap year.), while one student each will be taking classes at the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy Foundation School, Auburn University, the University of Pittsburgh, Carleton College, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, the University of Virginia, Belhaven University, Belmont University, Scripps College, Colorado State University, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Delgado Community College, Wake Forest University, Samford University and the ESCP Europe Business School.

Like Prep, Ole Miss was also the top choice among graduates at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School and Jackson Academy.

Nineteen St. Andrew’s graduates will be attending the University of Mississippi this fall, with eight students going to Mississippi State and five going to Rhodes College.

Two St. Andrew’s students each are going to Harvard University, Cornell University, Birmingham-Southern College, Drexel University, Mississippi College, New York University and Trinity University.

One graduate each will be going to Bowdoin College, Davidson College, Duke University, Elon University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Grinnell College, Hendrix College, Hollins University, Louisiana State University, Millsaps College, the Mississippi University for Women, Northeast Mississippi Community College, Northwestern University, NYU Abu Dhabi, Pepperdine University, Samford University, Sarah Lawrence College, Savannah College of Art and Design, Southern Methodist University, Tennessee State University, Tulane University, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy.

St. Andrews will also be sending one student each to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, University of Arizona, University of California at Los Angeles, the University of Massachusetts Amherst, University of Memphis, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, University of Notre Dame, University of Richmond, University of Southern California, University of Texas at Dallas, the University of Toledo, the University of Virginia, Washington University in St. Louis and Yale University.

One student is going on a mission trip, while two others will take a gap year.

Forty-one students from Jackson Academy will be going to Ole Miss this fall, while 29 others will be attending Mississippi State. Six students will make the short drive to Clinton, to attend Mississippi College, while three students each will be going to USM and Holmes Community College, and two will be going to Belhaven and the University of Alabama.

Jackson Academy will be represented elsewhere, as well, one student each slated to attend Auburn University, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Xavier University of Louisiana, the College of William and Mary, the Northern School of Contemporary Dance, High Point University, Louisiana Tech University, the University of West Alabama, Clemson University, Indiana University, Bates College, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Fisk University and the University of Notre Dame.

Holmes Community College was the top choice for Ridgeland High, with 35 students planning to go there in the fall. Hinds Community College was the second choice, with 27 students expected to attend, followed by Mississippi State, with 23 students, USM with 22 and Ole Miss with 13.

Also from Ridgeland, eight students each will be going to Jackson State University and Mississippi College and seven will be going to Jones College. Four students each will be going to Northwest Mississippi Community College and Belhaven University; three students will be going to Alcorn State University; and two students each will be going to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Louisiana State University and Southwest Community College.

One student each are planning to enroll at Benedictine University, Rhodes College, Savannah College of Arts and Design, Southwest Baptist College, Tougaloo College, University of Alabama at Huntsville, University of Dayton, University of Houston, University of Memphis, Universal Technical Institute, Copiah-Lincoln Community College, East Mississippi Community College and Mississippi Delta Community College.

Seventy Germantown students will be going to Holmes Community College this fall, making the two-year college by far the Maverick’s top choice to continue their education.

Of those students, 65 will be headed to the Ridgeland campus, while five others will be going to Goodman. Forty-three students opted for Mississippi State; 24 will be going to Ole Miss; 17 will be going to Southern Miss and 16 will be going to Hinds.

Eight Mavericks will be going to Mississippi College, while five will be going to East Mississippi Community College. Four students will be going to Delta State University, while three students each will be going to Pearl River Community College and Belhaven University. Millsaps College, the Mississippi University for Women, Northwest Mississippi Community College, Copiah-Lincoln Community College, Gulf Coast Community College, Jones College and the Dental Assistant Academy will each receive two students.

One student each will be going to Alcorn University, Southwest Mississippi Community College, Mississippi Delta Community College and the Digi Pen Institute of Technology.

For students at the Education Center School, Hinds Community College was the top choice. Nine students from the Ed Center will be going to the college this fall, with five others going to Holmes Community College. Three students each will be leaving the Old Canton Road school to attend Mississippi State and Old Miss, while two others will be going to Southern Miss.

Jackson State University, Mississippi College, Delta State University, Delta Technical College, Belhaven University and Jones College will each be receiving one student, while one student will participate in a gap year program and one other will take an internship.

At New Summit School, five graduating seniors will participate in Project SEARCH, a work transition program. Two students each will go to Holmes Community College and Hinds Community College; and one each will go to MSU, the Horizon School in Birmingham, and a technical college.