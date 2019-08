Northsider Jeff Bonner shared this photo of a Mississippi cougar with us. It came courtesy of his friend, Clarksdale dentist Bill Wilson, who took the photo from the window of his office at 850 North DeSoto in Clarksdale. Bonner noted that over the last few decades, he and his hunting buddies have seen numerous cougars in the wild, yet wildlife officials continue to maintain that there are no cougars in Mississippi.