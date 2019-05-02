HRC hosts fundraiser May 4

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) civil rights organization, will host its annual Derby Day party May 4 at the Capital Club, starting at 3:30 p.m. The event will feature a special performance from musician Chad Wesley, hors d’oeurvres, mint juleps and screening of the derby. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit HRC.im/MSDerbyDay. Planning the event are (from left, back) Ryan McElveen, David Rexrode, Charles O. Lee, Jordan Manuel, Daniel Ball, Margaret Deavours; (front) Stephenie Reichle, Justin Kelly, Bill Nation, Rob Hill.