DERBY DAY

Thu, 05/02/2019 - 12:31pm

HRC hosts fundraiser May 4

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) civil rights organization, will host its annual Derby Day party May 4 at the Capital Club,  starting at 3:30 p.m. The event will feature a special performance from musician Chad Wesley, hors d’oeurvres, mint juleps and screening of the derby. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit HRC.im/MSDerbyDay. Planning the event are (from left, back) Ryan McElveen, David Rexrode, Charles O. Lee, Jordan Manuel, Daniel Ball, Margaret Deavours; (front) Stephenie Reichle, Justin Kelly, Bill Nation, Rob Hill.

 

 

