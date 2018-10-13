Faulty work not Costco causes problem with parkway

Costco construction traffic isn’t to blame for the recent potholes that have cropped up along a recently repaved section of Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland.

Rather, the asphalt has broken down in several places because of weaknesses in the road bed itself, according to Mayor Gene McGee.

APAC Mississippi, an asphalt company, was responsible for the project.

“There was something under the base that didn’t get fixed correctly,” he said. “The contractor will be coming out to take care of that.”

It was not clear when the repairs would be made. County Engineer Dan Gaillet said it would likely depend on when APAC could remobilize and return to the site.

The project included overlaying Highland Colony from Old Agency Parkway to Business Park Drive.

Last year, the Sun reported that Madison County was planning to spend $3.5 million to repave a roughly 3.2-mile stretch of the parkway, at the same time dirt work was ramping up on the Costco site.

About 34,000 truckloads of dirt were expected to be hauled from the site, which is located on the east side of the parkway near Christ Life Church of the Highlands.

Some residents questioned whether the roadway would be torn up by the construction traffic, and it would be better to hold off on paving until the dirt work wrapped up.

County officials, though, said the road was in desperate need of repaving then, and that putting off the work would only drive construction costs up in the future.

“If you don’t go out there and repave it, it gets more expensive to take care of,” Gaillet said in a previous article. “You’ll end up replacing the road instead of just repaving it.

“You can’t wait on construction (to wrap up), because you have construction going on throughout the county.”

The county awarded the contract to APAC with construction getting under way in July 2017.

To ensure construction traffic did as little damage as possible, the Ridgeland board of aldermen approved a dirt-hauling route, restricting heavy vehicles to the parkway’s far right east-bound lane, and requiring them to enter the parkway at West County Line Road and exit at Old Agency. Those vehicles also are not allowed to use the Old Agency roundabout.

The restrictions remain in place for construction traffic today. Police and city officials continue to monitor roundabout traffic and give tickets to unauthorized trucks using it.

Additionally, the county directed APAC to lay a thicker layer of asphalt along the right lane, so the repaving would better stand up to heavy truckloads, Gaillet said.

Despite the extra steps, potholes have popped up, including in front of the Madison County School District’s central office. Orange cones were put up marking them.

“There are weak spots in the soil out there,” Gaillet said. “The big (truck) loads are now exposing it.”

Work was funded with $3.5 million the county received from a settlement with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT). Under terms of the agreement, Ridgeland would agree to maintain the roadway once the overlays were completed.

Costco will be the anchor of the third phase of Renaissance at Colony Park. Construction on the roughly 150,000-square-foot wholesale warehouse is expected to be completed in the spring.