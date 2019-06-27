Fireworks to fill Northside skies at Independence Day celebrations

The sky will be bright with fireworks as Fourth of July celebrations kick off this weekend.

So, don your red, white and blue and all things star spangled and head out to one of the various Independence Day events across North Jackson and south Madison County.

There is something for everyone to enjoy in true patriotic fashion.

The fun will begin at the Barnett Reservoir with the eighth annual Independence Celebration presented by the Barnett Reservoir Foundation at both Lakeshore Park and Old Trace Park on June 29.

The event will feature live music, a fireworks display, food vendors, kids activities and craft booths. Fireworks on the Rez will begin at 4 p.m. and end after the fireworks show, which is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

Admission is free. Gates open at 4 p.m. and live music begins at 6:30 p.m. at Lakeshore Park and Old Trace Park.

At Lakeshore Park, the Fenders and Fireworks classic car show will be going on from 4 to 8 p.m. There will also be a kid zone, food and beer vendors and music by DJ JDHollywood.

Old Trace Park festivities include a kid zone, food and beer vendors and music by the Doubleshots.

For more information, visit barnettreservoirfoundation.org.

The city of Jackson will host its annual Jackson Fireworks Extravaganza on Saturday, June 29 at Smith-Wills Stadium located at 1200 Lakeland Drive.

The event, organized by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, will begin at 7 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

Admission is free. For more information, contact Angela White at 601-960-0655 or visit the city’s website.

On July 4, thousands will line up to run or walk in the Farm Bureau Watermelon Classic 5K.

The race, a tradition for many, will be held at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Everyone is invited to begin their Fourth of July celebration with some friendly competition.

Watermelon and beverages will be available after the race. A prize will be given to the runner wearing the best costume.

Fireworks and food trucks are on tap for Madison’s Independence Day celebration.

Foodies and fireworks fans are invited to Liberty Park in Madison beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Burgers and Blues, 30 Below Rolled Ice Cream, Small Time Street Eats, Southern Sweets and Treats and Tacqueria La Reata will roll into the park with offerings for every palate.

The fireworks show is set to begin at 9 p.m.

The city of Ridgeland’s Fourth of July festivities will light up the sky in more than one way.

The city’s annual Balloon Glow will be held at Northpark Mall on July 4 beginning at 6 p.m.

While Phil Vassar and Burnham Road provide the live music, visitors can watch the hot air balloons at sunset.

A fireworks show will end the night.

Food vendors will be on hand with refreshments and activities for children will be provided by Northpark Mall.

The event is free.

Independence Day celebrations will kick off at Lake Caroline at 3 p.m. on July 4 at Bellevue Clubhouse.

Children’s water slides will be set up at that time. Judging of boats and tents will be from 4 to 4:30 p.m.

Trophies will be awarded to the best spirited tent and boat. Trophies will also be awarded to the most patriotic tent and boat.

A short program will begin at 4:50 p.m., and the winners of the tent and boat contest will be announced then.

After the program, a DJ will get the music going from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

At 9 p.m., the fireworks show, performed by Artesian Pyrotechnics, will begin. Patriotic music will play during the approximately 17-minute show.

St. Richard Catholic Church will host its annual parish celebration for July 4 with food, fellowship and fireworks.

The afternoon of fun will culminate in a fireworks show on the parish football field at dusk.