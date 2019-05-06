Gluckstadt faces more opposition to becoming state's newest city

The legal battle over Gluckstadt incorporation wages on, as the city of Canton has filed a cross appeal against the 2018 jurisdictional ruling and the 2019 final decree granting incorporation.

A local business owner, Ron Hutchinson, also filed an appeal before the 10-day appeals window closed on April 22.

According to Gluckstadt resident Kerry Minninger, the courts allow any part to the initial case to file an appeal after the first action was filed.

The case has moved to the Mississippi Supreme Court. This could mean another two years until a resolution is reached and could cost incorporators more than $100,000.

“Both parties have appealed the jurisdictional ruling of 2018, which means they feel there were not the required signatures for the filed petition, and each disagree with the court ruling last year,” Minninger said. “This was already heard once and the opposition lost.”

Minninger added that if the appeals are successful, the area will never become a city, which could allow Canton to annex parts of Gluckstadt.

“Needless to say, this is a sad, unfortunate situation for the citizens who support this community,” Minninger said.

Residents of Gluckstadt have spent more than 10 years working toward incorporation of the area.

According to Hutchinson’s attorney Sheldon Alston, Hutchinson has “several projects that are shovel-ready” and he has concerns that Gluckstadt does not have the structure in place to continue moving forward on the projects.

If the appeal had not been filed, Gluckstadt could be seeking a charter to be issued by the Secretary of State within weeks.

“Because of the appeal, they won’t be able to begin that process until the appeal process is complete, and the appeal process takes time,” Gluckstadt attorney John Scanlon said.

See the Northside Sun print edition for more coverage.