Go cups will soon be legal at Northpark; in time for annual Balloon Glow

For Fourth of July this year, patrons of the city of Ridgeland’s annual Balloon Glow can celebrate with a little extra cheer.

The city board of aldermen recently approved a 7.9-acre piece of Northpark property to be designated as a leisure and recreation district – or “go cup” district – which will allow for the consumption of alcoholic beverages within the district’s boundaries.

The go cup district will run from the edge of Ring Road near the Dillard’s parking lot, out to Pear Orchard Road, along Northpark Drive.

This piece of property is where the balloons are set up for the event each year. The location will allow access for both VIP and general admission guests.

While the ordinance will allow for the purchase and use of alcoholic beverages within the boundaries, beverages must be in an opaque cup no larger than 16 ounces and cannot be carried outside of the go cup district boundaries.

Gov. Phil Bryant signed a bill in 2016 allowing municipalities to have go cup districts, which means patrons of establishments within the district may carry out alcoholic beverages and enjoy them within the district bounds.

The ordinance was approved at the June 4 meeting of the board of aldermen. It will go into effect 30 days after adoption.

In other action, the board:

• Approved a special event permit for the Township of Colony Park and Kerioth Corporation to host Movies in the Park;

• Approved the advertisement for bids for the city’s new city hall at city center;

• Approved the check deposit and budget amendment for Wal-Mart grant;

• Approved a special event permit for Mississippi Race Management to host the Ella Strong Triathlon;

• Approved Pitney Bowes rental agreement for Ridgeland Police Department;

• Approved a request to declare surplus property for the Ridgeland Police Department;

• Approved a special contract between the Ridgeland Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics;

• Approved the East Jackson Street multi-use path contractor pay estimate;

• Approved the invoice for the Lake Harbour Drive extension box culvert project;

• Approved utility adjustments, declared surplus property and approved the updated fixed asset manual;

• Approved the payment of claims and May 24 payroll.