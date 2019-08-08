Friends of Children’s Hospital plan Enchanted Evening.

Friends of Children’s Hospital will present its signature gala, Enchanted Evening, August 24. The event benefits Children’s of Mississippi. The Mississippi Museum of Art will be the setting for the party, which is from 7 to 10 p.m. This year’s theme is The Greatest Show, a world full of fantasy and wonder, that will feature food, a silent auction and live music. Guest tickets are $100 per person; young professional (35 and under) tickets are $60 per person. For more information, visit www.foch.org. Working on the event are (from left, back) Cable Hawkins, Carley Hawkins, Lanier Clark, Josh Swain, Leslie Owens; (front) Bethany Johnson, Katie McRae and Kristin Allen.