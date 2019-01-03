Heartstrings

Thu, 01/03/2019 - 1:48pm

McLean Fletcher hosts gala Heartstrings Gala, an annual benefit for the McClean Fletcher Grief Center for Children, a service of Hospice Ministries, is scheduled for February 7 from 7-10 p.m. The event will be held at the home of Lea and Cal Easley. The evening includes a cocktail buffet, “Taste and Toast” Pull, silent auction and art.  Tickets are $100 a person. The McClean Fletcher Center’s grief support program provides peer support for children and adolescents aged four to 18, and their parents or other caregivers, who have experienced the death of a significant persons. For information or tickets call 601-206-5525. Planning the event are (from left, standing) Jennifer Goodwin, Ginny Williams, Robbie Carmichael, Paige Stowe; (seated) Mary Anne Lefoldt, Geri Smith and Lea Easley.

