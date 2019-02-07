Children’s museum plans annual party. MCM Partners invite grown-ups to take over the Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) February 9 for Ignite the Night: Hamptons Holiday. Patrons will be headed seaside at MCM during the event. Guests are invited to dress in their preppy summer chic, and enjoy the charm and style of Long Island’s East End. Guests can bid on silent auction items, enjoy the summer colony’s culinary offerings and cocktails and play to win at lawn games. Committee members are (from left) Elisha Roberts Turner, Ginny DeHart, Amy Walker, Charlotte Seals, Natalie Levanway, Kendall Poole Ellis, Gretchen Gentry and Carmen Gross. For more information visit mschildrensmuseum.org