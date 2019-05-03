Interstate ramp closure slated for Madison County

WHO: The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

WHAT: Ramp closure. Stay updated with live travel information at MDOTtraffic.com or download the MDOT Traffic mobile.

WHEN: Friday, May 3, at 8 p.m. until Saturday, May 4, at 6 a.m. and Saturday, May 4, at 8 p.m. until Sunday, May 5, at 6 a.m.

WHERE: Interstate 220 northbound ramp to Interstate 55 northbound.

WHY: Crews will be erecting new bridge beams over the I-220 northbound ramp.

Advanced warning signs will be in place. Motorists are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers during this closure. Learn how to navigate a highway work zone safely, as well as other safe driving tips at GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms.