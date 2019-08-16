Jackson to enter mediation talks with Siemens

A settlement could be on the horizon in the city of Jackson’s $225 million lawsuit against Siemens Industry.

In a letter dated August 14, attorneys for the city of Jackson and Siemens Industry Inc. notified the courts that the parties had “decided to try to reach a resolution through mediation.”

The letter was delivered to Judge. Frank Vollor, who was appointed to preside over the case after attorneys in Hinds County recused themselves.

The document goes on to state that the mediation efforts should wrap up by the end of September, and that the court would be notified when the talks conclude.

According to the letter, Jackson and Siemens have “agreed to exchange some limited discovery in advance of the mediation” and had agreed to stay other filing deadlines in the case.

Jackson is seeking $225 million in damages in connection with a $90 energy performance contract with Siemens. The firm was brought in 2012 to completely overhaul the city’s water billing system.

Click on the link to read a copy of the letter: https://www.northsidesun.com/sites/default/files/Siemens%20mediation.pdf