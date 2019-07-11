JILL FORD ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR DISTRICT 73 HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Jill Ford recently announced her candidacy for the House of Representatives District 73 vacated by Cory Wilson, citing her desire to keep up the fight for conservative reforms in the legislature.

Ford is “uniquely positioned” to serve Mississippi and fight for Mississippians. As owner and Broker of Ford & Company, LLC, and founder of Gatherings.design.com, she has developed and sustained companies from the ground up. She serves on the board of directors of Mississippi Blood Services in Jackson, and Partners in Christ in Madison. She is the wife to Mike Ford, mother of Patton and Crockett, and grandmother to Taft, Savannah, Louise and Patton III.

She is a member and Life Group Leader at Broadmoor Baptist Church in Madison.

In 2015, Ford formed “The Inherit Movement.” This prayer movement was comprised of women of all ages, races and denominations who travelled together praying over all 82 counties in Mississippi.

While traveling Mississippi, she met and heard from hundreds of women across the state giving her a better understanding of the issues that are facing future generations. Ford is committed to serving her community and forming relationships with others to help move our state forward.

“As someone who lives, works and has raised a family in District 73 of Madison County for the past 30 years, I believe our community expects and deserves continued ethical leadership in the House” said Ford “I will look out for, and always keep in mind, the citizens of our great county. I have always felt a sense of responsibility to give back to my community, and I can think of no better way than to take on a role of a public servant.”